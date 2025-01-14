Four Top Army Officers Discuss Security Situation In Manipur With Guv, CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 14 (IANS) Four top officers, including General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Chander Tiwari held meetings with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief N. Biren Singh on Tuesday and discussed the security situation of the state, officials said.

A Raj Bhavan official said that Lieutenant General Tiwari briefed the Governor on the prevailing security situation in Manipur and also about the security status of the whole northeastern region.

Referring to his meeting with the three Army officers, the Manipur Chief Minister in a post on X said: "We discussed various matters, including strategies to strengthen security, enhance coordination, and ensure the well-being of our citizens."

The other Army officers, who held meetings with Governor Bhalla and Chief Minister Biren Singh include, Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3-Corps (Spear Corps), GOC 57 Mountain Division Major General S.S. Kartikeya and Major General Ravroop Singh, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South).

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Minister on Tuesday attended the Armed Forces Veterans' Day celebration at the 1st battalion of Manipur Rifles headquarters.

"Honoured our brave veterans for their invaluable services in valiantly safeguarding the nation and providing security to the country with great courage, unwavering determination, and sacrifices," CM Biren Singh said in a post on X.

In another post on X, he said: "Despite being small in population, Manipur has contributed a host of high-ranking officers in the Indian Army. Out of the four Lieutenant Generals in the entire North East, two are from Manipur, and we should take pride in the services provided to the safety and security of the nation."

"Their acts of valour shall continue to instil our hearts with pride and patriotism," the Chief Minister added.