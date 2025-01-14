Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concludes first round of parliamentary consultations

(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concluded the first round of parliamentary consultations on Monday morning to appoint a prime for the first of his presidency. sources reported that Judge Nawaf Salam, President of the International Court of Justice, garnered significant support from Lebanese MPs, positioning him as the leading candidate for the prime minister role. Taymour Jumblatt, leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, announced his party's nomination of Salam, while the head of the Free Patriotic Movement also expressed support for Salam's candidacy.



In contrast, the Lebanese presidency confirmed that Hezbollah and its ally, the Amal Movement led by Speaker Nabih Berri, had decided to delay their nomination for prime minister. Initially, they had considered re-nominating caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who had received backing from the Saudi envoy to Lebanon. Mikati, who had previously rejected the notion of heading a third government in Lebanon, had indicated he was open to serving if necessary. In the parliamentary consultations, Salam received 12 votes, compared to Mikati’s 7, with one vote left blank.



While some MPs, like Jamil al-Sayed, expressed concerns about a tie between Mikati and Salam, Fouad Makhzoumi withdrew from the race, citing the need for unity and consensus for Salam's nomination as the candidate of change against Mikati, whom he described as the system's candidate. The consultations, a constitutional requirement under Article 53, will continue, with the president expected to announce the prime ministerial candidate with the most support following discussions with parliamentary blocs and independent MPs.

