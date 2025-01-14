Lebanon's political landscape witnesses fierce competition for position of prime minister

(MENAFN) Lebanon's landscape has witnessed a fierce competition for the position of prime minister, with Najib Mikati, who enjoys support from key political factions such as the Shiite Amal and Hezbollah movements, as well as the National Moderation bloc, and opposition-backed Nawaf Salam, vying for the role. Recently, the Lebanese were focused on the potential formation of a new government, particularly after President Joseph Aoun held discussions with parliamentary blocs to gauge their preferences for a new prime minister. Leaked information suggested that Aoun favored a fresh approach under a new president and government, leading to his appointment of Salam to form the new cabinet.



On the heels of these developments, two prime ministerial candidates, Ibrahim Mneimneh and Fouad Makhzoumi, withdrew from the race to clear the path for a consensus on Salam's candidacy. Mikati, who has served as prime minister since 2021 and held the position three times previously, emerged as a frontrunner after securing 72 votes in consultations that followed Hassan Diab’s government resignation. Meanwhile, Salam only received a single vote from Makhzoumi during the consultations. Mikati first became prime minister in 2005 after the assassination of former PM Rafik Hariri and has had a prominent role in Lebanese politics ever since.



The opposition, along with independent and reformist groups, backed Salam as a candidate, gaining support from several parliamentary blocs. Salam, a seasoned judge, diplomat, and academic, is highly regarded for his international experience, having served as Lebanon’s ambassador to the United Nations and later as a judge at the International Court of Justice. Salam's name resurfaced in 2020 when he was proposed as a neutral, technocratic candidate after the Beirut port explosion, positioning him as a candidate for leading Lebanon through a critical period.



Political analyst Nicolas Nassif pointed out that Mikati and Salam represent two distinct political profiles. Mikati is seen as part of Lebanon's traditional political class, while Salam symbolizes a new, independent face in Lebanese politics. Nassif suggested that the outcome of this competition will shape the direction of Lebanon’s future, as it comes amidst divergent political views, with the Shiite duo backing Mikati and the opposition supporting Salam. Ali Murad, a university professor, argued that Salam's potential rise to power should not upset Lebanon's political balance, emphasizing that such shifts should align with democratic principles and respect the will of the people, without unnecessary external pressures.

