Genai Adoption Projected To Transform Nearly 3.8 Crore Jobs In India By 2030

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Generative AI (GenAI) adoption is projected to transform at least 38 million (3.8 crore) jobs in India by 2030, driving a 2.61 per cent productivity boost to the through gains in the organised sector and additional 2.82 per cent with the adoption of GenAI by the unorganised sector, a report said on Tuesday.

At least 24 per cent of tasks across industries have the potential for full automation, while another 42 per cent can be enhanced through AI, freeing up between 8-10 hours per week for knowledge workers,” according to the EY India report.

GenAI is poised to transform every job, unlocking immense potential for productivity and economic gains.

“This revolution will fundamentally reshape jobs, driving productivity and innovation. Building talent pipelines and prioritising upskilling must be at the forefront of every organisation,” said Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO, EY India.

By fostering public-private collaborations and investing in talent development, India can also become a global hub for AI skilled talent, he added.

The report stated that at an industry level, the largest productivity gains are expected in the services sector due to its higher labour share to gross output while manufacturing and construction will see smaller impact.

While the promise of AI is vast, the survey reveals that adoption is still in its early stages. Only 15 per cent of surveyed enterprises have implemented GenAI in production, with 34 per cent having completed proof of concepts (POCs) and 11 per cent working on productionalising successful POCs.

Enterprises in India are also at different stages of data readiness. Only 3 per cent of surveyed enterprises report being fully ready, with 23 per cent reporting that they're in no state of data readiness to take up AI deployments, the report mentioned.

The analysis of over 10,000 tasks across industries showed varying productivity gains across sectors.

Among the business processes to see the most impact is call centre management, which is likely to witness an 80 per cent productivity enhancement, and software development with a potential for 61 per cent growth in productivity.

This is followed by content development and distribution with 45 per cent, customer services at 44 per cent, and sales and marketing at 41 per cent.

“Productivity boost in IT/ITeS is expected to be around 19 per cent, followed by healthcare at 13 per cent and banking/insurance at 8-9 per cent,” the report noted.