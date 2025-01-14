Jennifer Garner Shares 'Guilt' After Losing Friend In LA Wildfires

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Jennifer Garner shared that she lost a friend in the devastating wildfires that have been storming Los Angeles for the past week

The actress, who was volunteering alongside World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres on Friday to feed those who evacuated due to the fires, shared that one of her friends from her church died in the fires.

"I did lose a friend, and for our church, it's really tender so I don't feel like we should talk about her yet. I did lose a friend who did not get out in time." said Garner while speaking to MSNBC's Katy Tur.

"My heart bleeds for my friends, I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can -without even [thinking] - I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes. I feel almost guilty walking through my house. You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?" said Garner.

The Catch Me If You Can actress, who claims to have lived in and around Palisades for 25 years, said she came out to volunteer because she wanted to be helpful and wanted to play a role for World Central Kitchen.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, California, to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire on Friday.

The couple connected with the affected families and tried to support them emotionally after hearing about their tragic experience of the LA wildfires according to People.