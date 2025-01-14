More Afoot In US House To Declare January Tamil Heritage Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Jan 15 (IANS) Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian American lawmaker, introduced a in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday to declare January as Tamil Language and Heritage Month. The resolution coincides with Pongal, a Tamil festival that begins in mid-January.

“As a Tamil American, I am proud to introduce this bipartisan resolution honouring the Tamil language, heritage, and culture here at home in the United States and around the world,” Congressman Krishnamoorthi said.

“America is a mosaic of different languages, cultures, ideas, and traditions, and it is my sincere hope that this resolution will shine a light on the rich and distinct culture, as well as the incredible achievements, of the more than 350,000 Tamil Americans today. I encourage my colleagues in Congress to swiftly take up this resolution to recognise the impact Tamil Americans have in our communities.”

Krishnamoorthi was joined in introducing the resolution by fellow lawmakers -- Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican, and Democrats Shri Thanedar, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Ilhan Omar, Yevette Clark, Sara Jacobs, Deborah Ross, Danny Davis, Dina Titus, Don Davis, and Summer Lee.

The resolution seeks to state the House of Representatives,“I) supports the designation of ''Tamil Language and Heritage Month''; 2) recognises that Tamil Americans enhance the rich diversity of and strengthens the United States; 3) and acknowledges the significance of Pongal, a festive celebration of harvest, for the Tamil people.”

The resolution says recognising January as a Tamil Language and Heritage Month will allow“the people of the United States to celebrate the rich history, language, and culture of the Tamil people and encourage all Americans to learn about the contributions of Tamil Americans to the cultural fabric of the Nation”.

American states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Virginia, and Minnesota have already recognised January as Tamil Heritage Month and the states of Michigan, Georgia, and Massachusetts have made proclamations to celebrate the cultural contributions of the Tamil people, according to the resolution.