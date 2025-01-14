Agreements Signed To Produce Agricultural Foodstuffs In Various Municipalities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 14 (Petra) - of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, Tuesday signed a slew of agreements with various municipalities to benefit from the project to stimulate agricultural industries in Jordanian industrial estates.The agreements were inked with the municipalities of Al-Junaid in Ajloun, Al-Sarhan in Mafraq and Leib and Mleih in Madaba.According to a statement , the agreements will support food factories, which are expected to be established in the target municipalities, to produce agricultural foodstuffs.The statement added that the step would have an impact on providing local food products and creating job opportunities to reduce poverty and unemployment problems.Speaking during the signing ceremony, Hneifat stressed the ministry's continued work within the Economic Modernization Vision, National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture and the investment axis in agricultural food industries.The minister urged all investors in the Kingdom's agricultural sector to create job opportunities and absorb the surplus production of agricultural crops.Hneifat stated these projects target industrial and development zones and municipalities in the Kingdom's governorates and rural areas.