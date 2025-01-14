Agreements Signed To Produce Agricultural Foodstuffs In Various Municipalities
Date
1/14/2025 2:07:04 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 14 (Petra) - Minister
of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, Tuesday signed a slew of agreements with various municipalities to benefit from the project to stimulate agricultural industries in Jordanian industrial estates.
The agreements were inked with the municipalities of Al-Junaid in Ajloun, Al-Sarhan in Mafraq and Leib and Mleih in Madaba.
According to a Ministry
statement , the agreements will support food factories, which are expected to be established in the target municipalities, to produce agricultural foodstuffs.
The statement added that the step would have an impact on providing local food products and creating job opportunities to reduce poverty and unemployment problems.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Hneifat stressed the ministry's continued work within the Economic Modernization Vision, National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture and the investment axis in agricultural food industries.
The minister urged all investors in the Kingdom's agricultural sector to create job opportunities and absorb the surplus production of agricultural crops.
Hneifat stated these projects target industrial and development zones and municipalities in the Kingdom's governorates and rural areas.
MENAFN14012025000117011021ID1109089926
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.