PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE TEAMS UP WITH CLOUDBET AS OFFICIAL SPORTS BETTING AND ONLINE CASINO PARTNER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Multi-Year Partnership Begins With Road to Dubai Champions Series on Jan. 25

Cloudbet to Power the PFL Experience with Betting and Innovative Tech

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced a multi-year partnership naming Cloudbet the official and exclusive Sports Betting and Casino Partner of the PFL. This new collaboration will bring crypto-powered betting to PFL events, starting with the highly anticipated Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25.

Cloudbet, a leading crypto casino with a global reputation, has been a trusted name in the cryptocurrency world for over a decade. With this partnership, they'll bring a whole new way to engage with MMA fans by combining their expertise in crypto sports betting with PFL's innovative approach to fighting.

Starting with the Road to

Dubai Champions Series event, Cloudbet's partnership will include prominent branding across PFL broadcasts and events. Cloudbet is proud to support the PFL's mission to build the "Champions League of MMA," bringing innovative, fan-focused sports betting into the mix.

"We are excited to announce our new long term partnership with Cloudbet," said Damian Willoughby, EVP Global Partnerships at PFL." Cloudbet are forging a reputation as a trailblazer in the industry through their innovative approach and world class suite of products. We believe this is synonymous with the PFL and are elated to collaborate with Cloudbet to bring a fresh and premium experience for our fight fans around the world."

"One thing that really attracted us to this partnership was the chance to innovate alongside the PFL and bring truly new ideas to the sport," said Cloudbet. "We plan to take this opportunity to push the boundaries of the fan experience together. More on that over the next few weeks and months."

"The PFL has changed how people think about MMA, and that aligns perfectly with what we do at Cloudbet. We're always looking for new ways to improve the experience for fans like us, and this partnership will let us create something really engaging. It's all about making betting part of the action in a way that brings everyone watching much closer to the tension on screen," adds Cloudbet.

PFL's first event of 2025 will take place on Saturday, January 25, at Coca-Cola Arena, located in Dubai's City Walk and is headlined by the returning "Pride of Dagestan," undefeated Bellator Lightweight World Champion, Usman Nurmagomedov (18-0). He will look to defend his title against Ireland's Paul "Big News" Hughes (13-1) who is coming off the biggest victory of his MMA career at PFL "Battle of the Giants" after defeating AJ McKee.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED