MPS Company Adds New Fujifilm Light Production Printer To Portfolio

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MPS Company, which operates from within Ghobash Group's cluster as the specialized Managed Print Services arm of GCG Enterprise Solutions, has announced the addition of a new light production printer to their partner portfolio in the UAE with Fujifilm – Japan's leading Multi-Function Printer pioneers.

Transforming office operations through superior technological capabilities, the Fujifilm ApeosPro C750 A3 Color Multifunction Printer series delivers the world's first high LED printhead print output for achieving professional quality images and high-definition printing. Targeted for general office use, in terms of advanced functions and operability, these new state-of-the-art printers are loaded with innovative features which will enable businesses to take advantage of many new opportunities. These include speedier and convenient easy in-house production and high-precision output of eye-catching promotional materials and deliverables such as flyers, business cards, brochures, catalogues and posters, enabled by the wide range of paper sizes and thicknesses which the printers can accommodate.

The variable data printing capabilities of the ApeosPro C750 A3 Color Multifunction Printer series also facilitates greater flexibility in tailoring messages and imagery to various target audiences, lending to the printing and production needs of highly effective marketing campaigns. The printers also boast post-processing output with in-line finishing options, enabling simultaneous printing to post-processing options.

Speaking on the development, Mohamed Samir Khewa, Head of MPS Company stated that“From producing marketing and promotional collateral to discreetly developing premium samples or mockups for new products which cannot be taken outside due to confidentiality, Fujifilm's light-production printer series are gamechangers. By gaining professional printing and the latest office MFP functionalities, our customers benefit from the deployment of one dedicated device that can do it all”.