Comprehensive NBA 2024/25 Business Analysis Highlights $1.5 Billion Sponsorship Market And Rising Ticket Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inside the 2024/25: Tech Innovations, Record Attendance, and Key Sponsorship Deals Unveiled

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "National Association (NBA) 2024/2025 Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) enters its 2024/25 season with the long-running saga over its next domestic broadcast rights deals finally over.

At a time of rising franchise valuations and record attendances, basketball's dominant competition secured bumper contracts worth US$76 billion and, in doing so, affirmed its status as a commercial juggernaut.

The NBA Business Report contains essential intelligence and commercial contract details relating to the NBA and its 30 franchises.

WHAT'S FEATURED IN THE NBA BUSINESS REPORT?

The NBA Business Report aggregates critical intelligence pertaining to its teams, arenas, fan interests and international broadcasters. Yet the new report takes you far deeper into the business of the NBA, with more in-depth financial data and exclusive insights from a broader range of leading third-party sources.

Contents include:



Profiles of each team and their commercial partners

Financial details for major sponsorship and broadcast rights deals

Insights into why the NBA is considered the most tech-savvy league and it's tech partners Exclusive data and analytics on sponsorship, consumer interest, media rights, social media, ticketing and more

HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:



$3.38 BN - Global value of the NBA's media rights

32% - YoY rise in NBA regular season ticket sales on Viagogo $1.5 BN - Total sponsorship spending across all 30 franchises

In addition to aggregating publicly accessible information, the NBA 2024/25 Business Report unites proprietary insights and analytics from an array of partner data providers, much of which is not available anywhere else in the sports industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Teams

Official Partners

Broadcasters

Insight: The NBA Tech Stack

Data & Analytics



Consumer



Media



Financial



Attendance



Social



Sponsorship



Fandom

Ticketing Arenas

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900