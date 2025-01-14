Minister Of State At Foreign Ministry Meets Special Representative Of UN Secretary-General In Iraq

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met Tuesday with Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) HE Dr. Mohamed Al Hassan, who is visiting country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the UN along with ways to support development and stability efforts in Iraq, in addition to relevant regional developments.