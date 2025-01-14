People's Faith In Lord Ram Cannot Be Defined By One Temple, Says TS Singh Deo

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 14 (IANS) Senior leader and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief T.S. Singh Deo on Tuesday said people's faith in Lord cannot be defined by establishing one temple as people have been worshipping him for ages.

He said this while responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as "Pratishtha Dwadashi", a day marking the "true independence" of Bharat.

Bhagwat made these comments while presenting the prestigious 'National Devi Ahilya Award' to Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, in recognition of his efforts in the construction of the Ram Temple, during a programme in Indore on Monday.

Responding to Bhagwat's views, TS Singh Deo, who was on a visit to Bhopal on Tuesday, said the people had been enjoying the freedom to worship Lord Ram for ages, therefore, he can't agree with Bhagat's views.

He said people have had faith in Ram for ages, and that can't be defined by one moment or an incident.

Bhagwat has also stated that some people were questioning the Ram Mandir movement, but the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was 'swa-Jagran'(self-awakening)' of Hindus.

Responding to Bhagwat's views, the Congress leader said religion and politics are two different subjects.

"Religion is a matter of faith for character building, while politics is to fulfil the needs of people in daily life," he added.

Addressing the gathering at Devi Ahilya College in Indore, Bhagwat stated that the consecration ceremony, which took place on January 22 last year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, symbolises the restoration of the country's sovereignty after centuries of foreign rule and attacks.

The RSS chief explained that Bharat's "true independence" was established on this day, as the nation faced numerous enemy invasions throughout history. He asserted that the Ram Temple movement was not meant to oppose any group, but rather to awaken the "self" of the nation, helping Bharat stand tall and lead the world with pride.