Motorola Solutions Focuses On New Innovations In Video And Physical Security At Intersec 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) At Intersec 2025, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) is highlighting the crucial role its technologies continue to play in addressing the evolving safety and security needs of enterprises and public safety agencies of all sizes. From rugged, thermal long-range cameras that can detect anomalies up to 20 miles (30 km) away, to intelligent sensors that detect real-time and safety threats, the company continues to invest and introduce new innovations in and physical security.

“Our customers are hospitals, utilities, retailers, hospitality venues, and border protection agencies, who are responsible for keeping people safe, securing their facilities and responding efficiently to threats,” said Pedro Simoes, corporate vice president, Video Security & Access Control, Motorola Solutions.“We have continued to invest in new acquisitions and product integrations, always remaining focused on expanding our customers' capabilities to protect their people and operations.”



Silent Sentinel Jaeger and Osiris long-range thermal cameras; designed to provide highly accurate detection capabilities in extreme environments to help secure and support aviation, maritime, critical infrastructure and border protection operations. Camera options in both the Jaeger and Osiris ranges can detect vehicles up to 30 km

HALO Smart Sensor; an all-in-one intelligent sensor with built-in vape detection and air quality monitoring, gunshot detection, abnormal noise and motion detection and emergency keyword detection to extend safety while protecting privacy.

Noggin cloud-based business continuity planning, operational resilience and critical event management software; helping enterprises anticipate, prepare for and more efficiently respond to events.

New features within Avigilon Unity Video, including Incident Reports; enabling security teams to document events and strengthen compliance with corporate policies and government regulations.

New features within Avigilon Unity Access, including Alarm Grouping; designed to streamline incident response.

Unity H6A PTZ; a new camera custom-built for large sites with 360-degree pan, tilt, zoomable views and AI-powered video analytics. Pelco Sarix Enhanced Duo Camera; the brand's first dual-head device (two sensors in one camera) designed to provide multi-directional coverage in large areas and multiple directions, making it ideal for hallways and stairwells.

Motorola Solutions is highlighting the expansion and advancement of its video and physical security portfolio at Intersec with the following solutions:

Motorola Solutions' safety and security ecosystem, including on-premise and cloud-connected video and access control offerings and AI-powered command center solutions, is on exhibit January 14-16 at the Motorola Solutions Intersec booth, SA-C11, Dubai World Trade Center.