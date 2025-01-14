Mauritania, Senegal And Gabon Energy Ministers To Champion Investment Opportunities At Invest In African Energy (IAE) 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Ministers from Mauritania, Senegal and Gabon will showcase their nations' growth strategies at the Invest in African Energy 2025 Forum in Paris, focusing on unlocking private capital for transformative energy projects across the continent.

The Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 Forum in Paris will be a pivotal event for advancing Africa's energy transformation, with high-level government ministers showcasing the continent's vision for sustainable energy growth. Their participation highlights the importance of aligning government strategies with private sector investment to accelerate energy transitions, foster regional cooperation and unlock new opportunities. Among its keynote speakers, the forum is honored to welcome:



Mohammed Ould Khaled , Minister of Petroleum&Energy, Mauritania

Marcel Abéké , Minister of Petroleum, Gabon Birame Soulèye Diop , Minister of Energy, Oil and Mines, Senegal

These distinguished ministers will share their insights on Africa's energy landscape, with a focus on accelerating sustainable energy growth, enhancing regional cooperation and driving investment in oil&gas and energy projects across the continent. IAE 2025 provides a unique platform for private investors to engage directly with policymakers, ensuring that projects are supported by the right policy frameworks and paving the way for impactful partnerships across Africa's energy landscape.

IAE 2025

( )

is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact ... .

Senegal's energy sector is set for significant expansion in 2025, driven by ongoing oil production from the Sangomar field, first gas production from Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG Phase 1 and development of the Yakaar-Teranga gas project, expected to make a final investment decision next year. Meanwhile, Mauritania's oil and gas sector is experiencing significant growth, with key projects like GTA LNG and the development of the BirAllah offshore natural gas discovery. In 2025, Mauritania

( ) is focused on expanding its clean energy capacity, with the development of the 225 kV Mauritania-Mali electricity interconnection project and the launch of a $24 billion green hydrogen project, featuring 10 GW of electrolyzer capacity.

Gabon's oil and gas sector is undergoing a period of revitalization, fueled by new offshore discoveries, production increases and strategic diversification. With an estimated two billion barrels of oil reserves, the country is positioning itself for sustained growth, targeting a production capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. Recent milestones include significant finds by BW Energy and Panoro Energy at the Hibiscus South field, along with production boosts from key players like Perenco and VAALCO. As Gabon seeks to diversify its energy landscape, the Gas Master Plan is a central initiative, aiming to enhance natural gas infrastructure and capitalize on emerging LNG and LPG markets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.