Qatar Sports For All Federation To Organise Ramadan Tournaments For Women In Education City

Doha: The Qatar Sports for All Federation has announced the organisation of the Ramadan Sports for All tournaments for women in the Education City in cooperation with Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

This came during a press held yesterday at Education City Stadium, during which details of the four Ramadan tournaments for women were revealed, including football, volleyball, badminton, and running races for ages 16 and above.



According to the tournament system, between 8 and 12 teams will be allowed to participate in football, with each team consisting of 6 starting players and 6 substitutes.

In volleyball, the competition will feature between six and 10 teams, also with six starting players and six substitutes per team.

Meanwhile, the badminton tournament will involve two players.

Executive Director of Qatar Sports for All Federation, Abdullah Al Dosari, praised the collaboration with QF and the opportunity it provides for participants to benefit from the privacy and safety offered within this state-of-the-art facility, which is a landmark of the country, in hosting various sporting events.

Al Dosari also mentioned that registration for the Ramadan Sports for All Ladies' Tournaments will be open to women aged 16 and above through the Qatar Sports for All Federation app. The deadline for registration is February 25.

For her part, Engagement and Activation Specialist at QF, Buthayna Al Khater, expressed her happiness with the partnership with the Qatar Sports for All Federation in organizing the Ramadan Ladies' Night and the various programs to be presented.

She added that current efforts are focused on establishing an academy for girls to enhance their role in sports and raise awareness about the importance of physical activity.

She also noted that the Ladies' Evening, which began in 2018 at Oxygen Park, attracted around 10,000 visitors before moving to Education City Stadium in 2023.