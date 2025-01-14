NATO Secretary-General urges European nations to increase military spending or prepare for Russian threat
1/14/2025 3:22:39 AM
(MENAFN) The secretary-general of the US-led alliance, Mark Rutte, has stated that European nations of NATO must either significantly up their military budget or begin researching Russia.
Rutte's comments were made during a Q&A session following Monday's joint meeting of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE) and the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament.
Rutte asserted that even while two-thirds of NATO countries are currently spending 2 percent of their GDP on the military, which was the bloc's 2014 target, it is still insufficient to shield them from Moscow.
”We are safe now, but not in 4-5 years,” Rutte stated. “So, if you don’t do it, get out your Russian language courses or go to New Zealand. Or decide now to spend more.”
“I just want you to spend more money!” Rutte also said. “I’ve not committed to a new number, just saying that 2% is not nearly enough.”
