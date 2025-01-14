Pratibha Ranta Celebrates Makar Sankranti With Her Grandparents

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Pratibha Ranta, who is known for 'Laapataa Ladies', is celebrating Makar Sankranti with her grandparents.

The actress, who hails from Shimla, spoke with IANS on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, and shared her plan for the day.

She told IANS,“Since childhood, Makar Sankranti has been a very big festival in my house because we mark the start of the New Year in Hindu calendar. We perform pooja in the house, with rituals performed by my grandmother. But since I moved to Bombay, that aspect went missing from my life to celebrate Makar Sankranti. But then I had friends from my college, I would go to their house, fly kites, and just be there. But now, as my grandparents come to stay with me during winters, so now I have the opportunity to celebrate Makar Sankranti with them”.

She further mentioned,“In Shimla, it's a bit difficult to fly kites, so we haven't done it there. But here, in Bombay, my grandparents also enjoy flying kites. That is something which really excites them and me too. It's very cute to see them hold hands and fly kites. I also feel extremely nice, especially when you celebrate festivals with your family, it's a very special feeling”.

When asked about her favourite delicacies for the festival, she said,“I enjoy Kheer on Makar Sankranti and usually we perform a havan at home”.

Meanwhile, 'Laapataa Ladies', which was selected as India's official entry for the upcoming edition of the Oscars, was left out of the Oscars race as the film didn't make it to the shortlist. The film was directed by Kiran Rao, and produced by her, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. It also starred Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. The film tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.