Brazil limits smartphone usage in classrooms to improve focus, safety

(MENAFN) Following a worldwide trend toward smartphone bans, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a bill on Monday that limits smartphone usage in classrooms.



Beginning in February, the action will affect primary and high school pupils throughout the South American country. It offers a legal framework to guarantee that students use these gadgets exclusively in emergency situations, when they are in danger, for educational purposes, or when they are disabled and need them.



Camilo Santana, the minister of education, told reporters in Brasilia on Monday that limiting cellphones in schools will benefit parents since children are using the internet at younger ages, making it more difficult for them to monitor their behavior.



“We want those devices, as in many other countries, to only be used in class for pedagogical purposes and with a teacher’s guidance,” Santana stated.



The bill had rare support across the political spectrum, both from allies of leftist Lula and his far-right foe, former President Jair Bolsonaro.



MENAFN14012025000045016953ID1109087270