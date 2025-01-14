Sunlight By Si Yun Chen Wins Iron A' Design Award In Interior Space And Exhibition Design Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunlight

Si Yun Chen's Exceptional Residential Design, Sunlight, Receives International Recognition in the A' Interior Space and Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Si Yun Chen 's residential design, Sunlight, as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Chen's work within the interior design industry.Sunlight's award-winning design showcases the importance of creating comfortable and functional living spaces that seamlessly blend with the surrounding environment. By incorporating natural elements and a soothing color palette, Chen's design demonstrates the power of interior design to enhance the quality of life for residents while setting new standards for the industry.The Sunlight residential design features an open and inviting layout that effortlessly connects the living room, study, and kitchen areas. The skillful use of gray, white, and wood grain colors creates a soft and warm Nordic-inspired atmosphere, while the strategic placement of furniture defines distinct functional zones within the space. The design also incorporates a beam adorned with wood grain dÃ©cor, which not only adds visual interest but also cleverly divides the leisure and entertainment areas.Receiving the Iron A' Design Award serves as a testament to Si Yun Chen's dedication to pushing the boundaries of interior design and creating spaces that prioritize both aesthetics and functionality. This recognition is expected to inspire Chen and the CY Interior Design team to continue their pursuit of innovation and excellence in future projects, further contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry.Sunlight was designed by Si Yun Chen, the founder of CY Interior Design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Si Yun ChenSi Yun Chen is the founder of CY Interior Design, a company that embodies the artisan spirit of ceaselessly pursuing innovation and change. With a focus on infusing each space with new vitality through ingenious design, Chen and the CY Interior Design team adhere to integrated operations, meticulously managing every detail from design to engineering execution. Based in Taiwan, China, Si Yun Chen strives to achieve consensus with clients and deliver exceptional interior design solutions.About CY Interior DesignCY Interior Design has been pursuing innovation and change with the spirit of professionalism for years. The company aims to add new life to each space through the ingenuity of its designers, creating interior environments that are both functional and visually captivating. With a strong commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of design, CY Interior Design continues to make its mark in the industry.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to interior designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through practical and innovative solutions. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill, dedication, and expertise of designers who contribute to the advancement of the interior design industry by creating spaces that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a distinguished international competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform for designers to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs receive the prestigious A' Design Award. With a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award aims to inspire and advance the interior design industry, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

