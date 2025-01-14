Doha Emerges As Second Safest City Globally In Risk Map 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new study by Safeture and Riskline reveals the safest cities in the world for 2025, with Doha coming second behind Switzerland's Bern.

The study, based on a comprehensive analysis of global risks, considers various factors such as security, crime, health, and environmental risks to determine the safest destinations. The results highlight the importance of these cities' robust infrastructure, low crime rates, and proactive safety measures in ensuring a secure environment for both residents and visitors.

According to the study, Melbourne, Montreal and Muscat follow the top 2 in that order, while Ottawa, Seoul, Singapore, The Hague and Tokyo complete the list of the top ten safest cities in the world.

Commenting on the new result, the Qatari Embassy in Switzerland noted in its recent X (formerly Twitter) post that the development is a proud moment for Switzerland and Qatar as both countries celebrate this shared achievement.



“According to the #RiskMap2025 by Safeture and Riskline, Bern & Doha have been ranked as the top 2 safest cities in the world. A proud moment for Switzerland and Qatar as we celebrate this shared achievement #SafestCities #Doha #Bern,” the embassy posted.

In giving the rankings, Safeture and Riskline noted that both Doha and Bern have consistently demonstrated a commitment to safety and security, making them ideal destinations for travelers seeking peace of mind.

“The study reveals a concerning trend of increasing global travel risks, particularly in regions affected by political instability, health crises, and natural disasters,” it added.

It would be recalled that Doha, and by extension, Qatar, was last year ranked the third lowest crime rate out of the 311 global cities indexed by Numbeo in its Crime Index 2024 Mid-Year report. The report had listed Doha as having a crime index of just 16.1.

The Numbeo index measures perceived crime rates based on factors such as theft, violence, and vandalism.

Numbeo's Crime Index is an estimation of the overall level of crime in a given city or country. It considers crime levels lower than 20 as very low, crime levels between 20 and 40 as low, crime levels between 40 and 60 as moderate, crime levels between 60 and 80 as high, and crime levels higher than 80 as very high.

Safeture and Riskline noted that overall, the security situation has deteriorated in 77 countries.

“This is particularly drastic in regions such as the Middle East, where Israel, the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran are among the areas categorised as extremely dangerous.

Another country where the security situation deteriorated dramatically during the year is New Caledonia,” the report said.

It noted that it is not only there that travellers should be careful, adding that Burkina Faso, Libya, and Myanmar are now also on the list of the most dangerous countries.

Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and, last but not least, Ukraine have already been considered high-risk zones for several years.

Historically regarded as a region of stability, Europe is now experiencing increased risks, the report said.

Countries like France, Spain, Sweden, and the UK have shifted into the 'moderate risk' category, with Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland also seeing elevated risks.

Key factors include rising political unrest, public demonstrations, and environmental challenges such as storms and flooding, the Risk Map 2025 report added.