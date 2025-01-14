No Kuwaiti Citizens Affected By California Wildfires - Kuwaiti Amb. Confirms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to the US, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, confirmed Tuesday that no injuries have been reported among Kuwaiti citizens as a result of the ongoing wildfires in California.

In a statement to KUNA, Sheikha Al-Zain advised Kuwaiti citizens in California to exercise caution, avoid affected areas, and adhere to all instructions provided by the local officials.

The Kuwaiti Embassy in Washington, along with other missions, are closely monitoring the situation and remain prepared to address any emergencies.

The ambassador also noted that arrangements are being made to designate a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport as an evacuation point for Kuwaiti citizens if necessary.

Sheikha Al-Zain urged Kuwaitis in California to follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities and to contact the Consulate General of Kuwait and Kuwait Cultural Office in Los Angeles in case of emergencies via the following numbers:

Consulate General in Los Angeles: +1 (310) 279-3644.

Cultural Office in Los Angeles: +1 (310) 746-4789. (end)

