'Most Beautiful' Sadhvi At Kumbh 2025 Viral Social Media Influencer Harsha Richhariya Comes Under Scanner

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mahakumbh 2025: Social is abuzz with videos of monks and saints who left their high-paying jobs to embrace spirituality. A of a beautiful Sadhvi, identified as Harsha Richhariya,

also went from Mahakumbh 2025, but for all the wrong reasons.



In the video, Richhariya claimed that she has been living as a Sadhvi for the past two years. After the video went viral online, several social media users widely shared photos in western clothes and from private holiday vacations. These photos were allegedly shared on her Instagram account weeks ago.



What did Harsha Richhariya said in the interview?

In the viral video, Harsha Richhariya, can be heard as saying that she started living as a Sadhvi for peace and resentment.



In the viral video, Harsha Richhariya can be seen sitting in a chariot,when a YouTuber asked her questions about her beauty and the reason why she chose to walk the path of spirituality.

“Ap itni sundar hain, kabhi aisa man nahi kiya ki sadhvi jeevan chodh de? (You are so beautiful, haven't you ever felt to leave this path of spirituality),” asked reporter.

Harsha Richhariya replied,“Mujhe jo karna that woh chodh ke maine ye vesh dharan kia hai ( I left what I wanted to do and opted for this).”

Harsha Richhariya also said that she is living as a Sadhvi for last two years and peace in spirituality. The video has been widely shared on social media where many even called her "most beautiful" sadhvi at Mahakumbh 2025

Why are netizens trolling Harsha Richhariya?

Soon after the video of Harsha Richhariya's interview went viral on social media, netizens quickly shared old photographs of her in Western outfits. Many called her a 'fake' sadhvi and highlighted the heavy makeup she had put on for coming to Mahakumbh. There has been no statement by Harsha Richhariya in the matter.

“If she has become a sanyasini at the age of 30, then what is the need for so much pomp and show and over make up at the Kumbh. Is she going to Indra's court?,” commented a user while sharing her video.

Netizens reaction to Harsha Richhariya video

“I hope media understands this that all those who wear Bhagwa is not Sadhvi and stops taking interviews in #MahaKumbh. This lady Harsha Richhariya is professional model & anchor and not Sadhvi [sic],” wrote another user in a post.