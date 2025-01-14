Coinshares Reduces Management Fees On Europe's Largest Bitcoin Physical ETP, Aligning Global Product Offering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 14th January 2025 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey-CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) , Europe's leading digital asset firm, today announced a reduction in the management fees for its flagship CoinShares Physical ETP (ticker: BITC; ISIN: GB00BLD4ZL17) from 0.35% to 0.25%. This strategic move, effective immediately, reinforces BITC's position as Europe's largest physical exchange-traded product (ETP) by assets under management (AUM) and aligns the fee structure with the Company's US-listed CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ: BRRR).

The fee reduction demonstrates CoinShares' commitment to providing investors with cost-efficient exposure to digital assets while maintaining the highest standards of product structuring. This initiative follows BITC's recent milestone of becoming Europe's largest Bitcoin ETP, with the Company now managing over $4 billion in Bitcoin assets across its European product range.

Frank Spiteri, Head of Asset Management at CoinShares, commented on the announcement: "Our decision to reduce BITC's management fees reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the most competitive and well-structured Bitcoin investment products globally. By aligning our fee structure across our US and European offerings, we're providing institutional and retail investors with consistent, professional-grade investment solutions regardless of their geographical location. This reduction reinforces our position as the go-to provider for digital asset exposure in the regulated exchange-traded product market."

About CoinShares

CoinShares is the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

