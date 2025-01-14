ILT20: Sharjah Warriorz's Kohler-Cadmore Enjoys Playing In UAE

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The Sharjah Warriorz have made a superb start to the DP World ILT20 Season 3 as they won by three wickets against the Gulf Giants on Sunday.

In what was a highly entertaining contest at the Dubai International Stadium, the Warriorz were spurred on by captain Tim Southee's three wickets and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's unbeaten 83.

Kohler-Cadmore, who opened the innings for the Sharjah Warriorz, batted right through and took the team over the line on the final delivery of the game.

“It is amazing to start the tournament with a win, and a close one too. It was great to get off with a start. We would have been devastated if we messed that up. I wanted to take full responsibility for the last over. There's been a couple of close games already, and we are expecting more of the same this season,” he said.

The England opener is not alien to the UAE, and admittedly enjoys his cricket here as well.

Reflecting on his time in UAE, he said,“I think Dubai and the UAE is an amazing place and the fans too are brilliant, as are the general conditions for us. The Sharjah Warriorz set-up is fantastic too, and coming here, it's one of my highlights of the year. It's a shame the tournament isn't a little bit longer actually.”

Kohler-Cadmore, who finished as the player of the match, smashed six boundaries, and four maximums during his innings.

That apart, he claimed a couple of important catches as well.

Speaking about his star performer on the day, captain Tim Southee said:“The way Tom Kohler-Cadmore batted tonight was brilliant. We have a deep batting line-up, and you see the value of taking wickets consistently. It was nice to get on the right side of this result though.”