Reynolds Partners With STELLA AI To Unveil A Powerful New AI Tool At NADA 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dealerships are busy places and most of the time that's a good thing. One time it's not a good thing is when the phone rings and no one answers. At dealerships, nearly 1-in-3 phone calls go unanswered and the vast majority of those missed calls are to the service department, according to an study.

"We are thrilled to partner with Reynolds on Appointment AI," said Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA AI. "Appointment AI will leverage STELLA's advanced AI purpose-built for high-performing auto retailers to address one of their biggest challenges, inefficient call handling. With Appointment AI, dealers will never miss another call while creating a frictionless customer experience through a unified data platform that connects people, process, data, and technology. The result: higher customer satisfaction and retention while driving bottom-line results for dealers."

According to an industry study, dealers also lose opportunities due to putting customers on hold. Nearly 70% of customers placed on hold for less than 30 seconds hang up – of those customers, nearly 60% will never service with that dealership again. "Dealerships simply cannot afford that," said Sands. "Not when they can maximize revenue with the 24/7 intelligent call handling that Appointment AI provides."

Appointment AI consistently answers every call, and customers are never forced to wait on hold. Using intelligent, conversational AI to elevate the customer experience with personalized responses, this cutting-edge technology gives dealerships a greater chance to book more work and increase CSI scores.

"Because Appointment AI is able to seamlessly access our Spark AI unified data layer, it can recognize when a returning customer is calling into the dealership and will customize the interaction to them," said Jason Sideris, vice president of fixed operations product management for Reynolds. "That level of attentiveness and personalization makes a big difference with customers."

This new AI tool not only benefits customers, but it is a difference maker for employees as well. Going beyond basic automation, Appointment AI understands shop capacity – the AI will attempt to schedule customers to maximize work throughput. By taking the menial task of booking appointments off the plate of busy staff, it allows them to focus on more lucrative tasks dealing face to face with customers on more complex issues.

"Day or night – before, during, or after hours – it doesn't matter; when a customer calls, they need to feel like the dealership considers their needs to be the most important thing at the time," concluded Sideris. "Customers aren't calling because everything is going well with their vehicle. Something is broken or not working. They're frustrated and need help. Appointment AI lets you do that for every customer, without slowing down the rest of your operation."

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology designed specifically for the automotive industry. Designed to transform every aspect of customer engagement, STELLA's simple-to-deploy SaaS platform automates repetitive customer service tasks, improves communication, and connects customers with experts in real-time across multiple communication channels-voice, text, and web chat. By using natural language processing, STELLA is revolutionizing the automotive retail experience-helping dealers and OEMs improve efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, recapture missed revenue, and increase profitability, all while safeguarding data with its secure infrastructure.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Tampa, Florida, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, the U.K., and Europe. ( )



