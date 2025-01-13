Konica Minolta Offers KPAX Managed Print Services Solution To Dealer Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Tool Will Improve Service Quality, Reduce Operating Costs and Help Develop New Revenue Opportunities

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc . (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the availability of KPAX to its dealer through its partnership with Access Control Devices, ACDI . KPAX offers a centralized fleet-management solution for multi-brand office printing and copying hardware, required for any managed print services program offering. Konica Minolta already offers several products from ACDI's portfolio, including Papercut software, Intuitive, Elatec and RF Ideas.

Through a unique interface, KPAX allows access to information from all major modern printing devices to enable the implementation of managed print services (MPS), no matter the number of sites, customers or machines. KPAX also offers the Liberty Box appliance, which revolutionizes data management by simplifying the implementation and daily operation of data collection agents, even in the most challenging client environments.

Future business decisions hinge on data accuracy and independence. As technology and AI revolutionize critical decision-making, dealers must embrace flexibility to adapt to rapid operational growth. KPAX empowers dealers to stay ahead, ensuring seamless data management and reducing each end user's financial costs and ecological impacts related to print.

Bringing New Benefits to Dealer Partners

Konica Minolta is offering KPAX to its dealer network for their back-office use to improve service quality, reduce fleet operating costs and develop new revenue opportunities for their end-user customers. Integrating KPAX will also allow dealers to streamline and automate their customer invoicing while it centralizes and simplifies a dealership's entire managed print program.

“As we continue to see challenges around digital transformation in the overall market - many of which our dealers are experiencing – we look for new tools, partners and applications to help them persevere and expand profitability and sales, service and operations,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta.“This is a unique offering because it's not one that dealers resell – they implement KPAX in their own organization to help streamline business processes, tackle challenges and create more profit through optimized operations.”

“We are thrilled to announce the KPAX offering to our dealers through our ACDI relationship,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta.“We recognize that dealers have many factors to consider when partnering with an OEM; it's a decision that has major impacts on their operations and profitability. Being able to offer a solution with such significant benefits to each dealer end user – especially during these times of hybrid work – will strengthen our partnerships with our dealers and ACDI, especially as we continue to build KPAX integrations into more Konica Minolta products.”

The KPAX managed print services solution is quick to set up and simple to use, suitable for users at any level of technical expertise. It offers a centralized view of a dealer's entire print fleet within a managed print services program for improved visibility, cost control, efficiency and proactive maintenance, along with enhanced security, compliance and access control to protect sensitive information. Coupled with ACDI's extensive service and support, KPAX delivers the right services to the correct user at the right time within the dealership.

“Konica Minolta has been a valued partner since 2015, and we are extremely pleased to expand our alliance by bringing KPAX fleet management software to their dealer network,” said Josh Lane, President and CEO of ACDI.“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue connecting our partners with products, services and support to help dealers and the imaging channel streamline operations and better manage their businesses.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Serie . For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Twitter .

About ACDI

Since 1994, office equipment suppliers have trusted Access Control Devices, Inc. (ACDI) to provide industry-leading capture, print management, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and cost-recovery solutions to streamline office technology and the document lifecycle. From hardware payment solutions, proximity card readers, and EV charging stations to digital workflow automation, fleet management, and analytics software, ACDI's extensive portfolio pairs seamlessly with its industry-leading project coordination, installation, marketing, and sales expertise. These solutions drive efficiency and productivity for thousands of organizations across education, healthcare, government, and beyond through global channel distribution and development partnerships with the most prominent copier and printer manufacturers. For more information, visit .



