New York Mavericks Welcome BRUNT Workwear As Newest Sponsor For 2025 Season

Trade meets toughness as the Concrete Cowboys gear up for an unforgettable season

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New York Mavericks are proud to welcome BRUNT Workwear as the team's newest sponsor for the 2025 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league. The partnership unites two brands that embody hard work, resilience, and the drive to succeed.BRUNT, founded by Eric Girouard in 2020, has since gained a reputation for revolutionizing workwear for the trades. Based in North Reading, MA, BRUNT designs products inspired, tested, and named after true trade workers, reflecting its deep commitment to the people who keep the world moving. The partnership with the New York Mavericks highlights shared values of grit and dedication that define both organizations."We couldn't be more excited to extend our foothold in professional bull riding with this partnership with the NY Mavericks," said Eric Girouard, Founder & CEO of BRUNT Workwear. "As a fast-growing brand that serves our country's hardest workers, we are committed to investing in the sports and partners they care about. From the athletes to the front office, the Mavericks are delivering an amazing fan experience that connects with our customers, and we're looking forward to amplifying that together through this partnership."The New York Mavericks, fresh off of an impressive 2024 season are eager to kick off the new year with BRUNT on board. The Concrete Cowboys are set to bring even more energy and rank rides to the PBR Team Series and beyond with BRUNT's support. The team recently announced moving its homestand event (Maverick Days) to UBS Arena, hosting three days of bull riding games on Sept. 18-20, 2025. Action begins at 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, and at 6:45 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 20. Tickets for the event start at $25, taxes and fees not included. They can be purchased online at Ticketmaster and PBR, or by phone at (917) 618-6100.“We're excited to welcome BRUNT to the New York Mavericks family,” said Chris Pantani, General Manager of the New York Mavericks.“BRUNT's dedication to supporting hardworking individuals aligns perfectly with our mission both on and off the dirt. Together, we're ready to show the world what true resilience looks like.”The 2025 season promises plenty of thrills, growth and major moves, including the Mavericks' much-anticipated rivalry with the Florida Freedom. Fans can expect intense matchups as the two teams go head-to-head in some of the most thrilling showdowns of the season. Keep an eye on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive content as the New York Mavericks bring their trademark grit to the dirt.About the New York MavericksThe New York Mavericks team is owned by Avenue Sports Fund, which acquired the sanctioning rights from Professional Bull Riders in February 2024. The Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, provides capital solutions to a wide variety of established teams and leagues across the globe, as well as investments in emerging sport properties to capitalize on areas of exponential growth. The New York Mavericks joined the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams league as it expanded from eight to 10 teams competing in five-on-five bull riding games in the 12-event PBR Camping World Team Series season, which began in July 2024. Entering the 2025 season, the New York Mavericks continue to thrive, solidifying their place in the highly competitive PBR landscape. For more information about the New York Mavericks, , New York Maverickson Facebook, @NY_Mavericks on Instagram, or @NY_Mavericks on Twitter.About BRUNT WorkwearLaunched in 2020 by Founder & CEO Eric Girouard, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. BRUNT's lineup includes an array of work boots, pants, shirts, outerwear, and accessories that are built to tackle the toughest jobs on the planet.

