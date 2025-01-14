German court rules Aldi Sued must stop sales of 'Dubai' chocolate made outside UAE

(MENAFN) A German court has ruled that a discount supermarket chain, Aldi Sued, must stop selling a version of "Dubai chocolate" that is actually made outside of the Emirati city. The decision came after a complaint filed by businessman Andreas Wilmers, who imports the authentic "Dubai chocolate" from Dubai. The product in question, called "Alyan Dubai Handmade Chocolate," was found to be produced in Turkey, not Dubai, despite the misleading name on its packaging.



The chocolate, which gained popularity due to its viral success on social media platforms like TikTok, became a sensation last year. Filled with pistachio paste and thin pastry, it sold out quickly, with resellers profiting by offering the bars for hundreds of euros online. As the demand grew, customers complained about the taste of products that appeared similar to the original, prompting Wilmers to take legal action.



The court sided with Wilmers, ruling that the average consumer would likely assume the chocolate was made in Dubai based on its label, which claimed to be "Dubai Handmade Chocolate." The court found that the "Origin: Turkey" label on the back of the packaging was insufficient to clear up the misunderstanding, especially due to its small font size and placement.



As part of the ruling, Aldi Sued was also ordered to pay legal costs. The decision can be appealed, but it highlights concerns over misleading labeling and consumer confusion, especially in cases where products carry strong geographical associations.

MENAFN14012025000045015839ID1109088535