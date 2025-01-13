Europe Must Strengthen Cooperation With Ukraine's Defense Industry Pistorius

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe should explore opportunities for providing long-term military support to Ukraine, including through cooperation with its defense industry.

This was stated by German Defense Boris Pistorius during a meeting on Monday, January 13, in Helenów, near Warsaw, with the defense ministers of the Group of Five countries (Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom), reports a correspondent of Ukrinform.

Pistorius outlined the key agenda topics: how the Group of Five countries will continue providing substantial support to Ukraine, where adjustments may be needed, and how to enhance collaboration with Ukraine's defense industry. He described this as a "central task."

"For all of us, one thing is clear: we will support Ukraine on its path for as long as it takes. This remains relevant. Ultimately, what is needed is a fair and lasting peace, which is not negotiated over Ukraine's head but is just, sustainable, and can and will be secured," Pistorius emphasized.

The defense ministers of the five nations discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry in the long term - not only during the war but especially in the post-war period - to ensure the necessary capacities for security are in place.

According to the German politician, European arms companies can and should play a vital role with their expertise and supply chains. At the same time, European industries can learn from the application of systems and weapons based on Ukraine's combat experience, Pistorius stressed.

"We all benefit from the innovation cycle; there is no doubt about that. We Europeans must do more for our own security and defense. We need to become more resilient as societies and, equally importantly, stronger militarily," he said.

's's

The German minister noted that Europeans have already made significant strides in this direction over recent years, such as increasing defense spending and revisiting military capabilities. However, further concrete steps are needed "to send clear signals to transatlantic partners and, most importantly, to Russia."

Among such steps, Pistorius highlighted the need to improve relations between NATO and the European Union and better synchronize NATO and EU planning processes compared to the past. He expressed "specific expectations" from the new European Commission and the new EU Commissioner for Defense in this regard.

As reported, the ministers in the same composition met in Berlin last November. Additionally, they convened before the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base last week.