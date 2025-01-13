Foreign Troops In Ukraine Could Ensure Europe's Security After Ceasefire Lecornu

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Discussions about the presence of foreign in Ukraine as a security guarantee following a ceasefire agreement have intensified after a meeting in Paris between Emmanuel Macron, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Donald Trump.

French of the Sébastien Lecornu discussed this at a press following a meeting of defense ministers from five countries in Warsaw, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We had discussed this earlier with Minister Umerov. Since then, as you know, discussions have continued, especially following Zelensky and Trump's visit to Paris,” Lecornu stated.

According to him, the discussions are focused on the idea that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine could serve as a security guarantee for the entire European continent.

“In particular, the question is, what we can do to ensure the security of the entire European continent on the day the guns fall silent,” the French minister outlined as the goal of these talks.

Lecornu recalled that France's position has been clear since February last year, when French President Emmanuel Macron first proposed the idea of deploying an international contingent to Ukraine at a conference of Ukraine's allied nations in Paris.

As reported by Ukrinform, the defense ministers of Poland, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom met in Warsaw, with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov participating remotely. The talks included the creation of joint ventures in the defense sector.