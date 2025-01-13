Rhonda Walker Foundation Announces New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DETROIT, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city teen girls announced the appointment of Erycka Hunter

as its new Chief Executive Officer. Hunter, a visionary leader with nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit management, community development, and organizational transformation, takes the helm to further the foundation's mission and accelerate its Way Forward Fundraising Campaign.

Erycka Hunter, RWF CEO

"We are excited to welcome Erycka as the new CEO of the Rhonda Walker Foundation," said Rhonda Walker, President and Founder of the Rhonda Walker Foundation. "As we celebrate 22 years of empowering young women, I am confident that with her leadership and passion for creating transformative change, Erycka can lead us into a new chapter. I also want to extend my deepest gratitude to Ruselda M. Villanueva Johnson for her outstanding contributions and dedication as our outgoing CEO."

Prior to joining the Rhonda Walker Foundation, Hunter served as Vice President of People & Operations at the Kalamazoo Community Foundation, overseeing diverse departments, including Human Resources, Equity, Learning & Culture, Information Systems and Technology, Marketing and Communications, Facilities, and Performance Excellence. In addition to her executive roles, Hunter has a history of fostering community collaboration and developing sustainable programs. As the Founder of Hunter E. Professional Services, LLC, she has supported nonprofits and startups in achieving organizational excellence through strategic planning, leadership training, and talent acquisition and management.

"I am deeply honored to join the Rhonda Walker Foundation as its next CEO," said Hunter. "This remarkable organization has inspired countless young women to achieve their dreams and realize their full potential. I am dedicated to amplifying this extraordinary legacy by empowering our girls, forging stronger partnerships, and driving groundbreaking innovation to expand our impact.

Under Hunter's leadership, RWF aims to deepen its commitment to its core pillars - mentorship, academic support, career development and leadership training-while exploring new opportunities to address the evolving needs of the communities it serves. As CEO, Hunter's key priorities aims to lead the Rhonda Walker Foundation with a focus on:



Empowerment: Expanding programming to equip participants with the tools and confidence to excel academically, personally, and professionally.

Engagement: Deepening relationships with donors, partners, and community stakeholders to foster collaboration and shared impact.

Innovation: Introducing forward-thinking initiatives to enhance service delivery and broaden the foundation's reach. Trust and Transparency: Strengthening trust through open communication and a commitment to the foundation's mission and values.

"Erycka's exceptional track record of championing equity, driving engagement,and spearheading innovation, combined with her passion for youth development and community impact, positions her as the ideal leader to propel the foundation even further," said Lloyd Banks, III, Chairman of the RWF Board of Directors.

About the Rhonda Walker Foundation:

The Rhonda Walker Foundation (RWF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering inner-city teen girls in Detroit, Michigan. We offer a comprehensive program that combines academic support, college preparation, career exploration, and personal development to equip young girls with the tools, resources, and opportunities they need to excel. Through our award-winning five-year program, we strive to instill in our girls a strong sense of self-worth, leadership skills, and a commitment to community service.

We rely on the generosity of donors, sponsors, and volunteers to continue making a difference. For more information, please visit .

For media interviews and more information please contact Holly Murphy, Senior Marketing and Communications Director at 313-263-1629 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rhonda Walker Foundation

