Crypto Market Struggles: Testing The Lower Bound Again
Date
1/13/2025 2:12:38 PM
Market picture
The start of the new year has not been easy for the crypto market. Losing over 2% in 24 hours to $3.22 trillion, the market was back at the bottom of the consolidation range since the end of November. The promising start to the year failed to materialise. It is with some trepidation that we now watch the eighth or so attempt to break below $3.20 trillion. Adding to the unease is the fact that last week's upside momentum failed to develop, only attracting sellers.
