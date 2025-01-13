Cornerstone Robotics Raises Over $70 Million For Robotic Surgery System

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cornerstone Robotics raises over $70 million to commercialize robotic surgery system

January 13, 2025 by David Edwards

Cornerstone Robotics , a developer of surgical robotics, has successfully raised over $70 million in Series C financing led by EQT with participation from Qiming Venture Partners, Alpha JWC Ventures, the Innovation and Venture Fund, eGarden Ventures, CTS Funds, K2VC, Long-Z Capital, and others.

This funding will accelerate the company's efforts in advancing the commercialization process, developing new surgical robotics products, conducting clinical trials, obtaining regulatory approvals, and promoting global adoption of advanced robotic surgical solutions.

In addition to receiving funding from a group of prominent investors, the Company headquartered in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, also received investment from the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund under the Innovation and Technology Commission of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The endorsement underscores confidence for Cornerstone Robotics' product innovation and global commercialization capabilities. This backing will further enable the Company to expand into key geographies, including countries in Europe, Southeast Asia and across global markets.

Since its establishment in September 2019, Cornerstone Robotics has aimed to revolutionize healthcare by making advanced surgical systems accessible globally.

Through in-house R&D and vertical supply chain integration, Cornerstone Robotics delivers high-quality performance at competitive prices, enabling partnerships with leading medical centers in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe, including the Faculty of Medicine of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Chinese University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Medicine.

Cornerstone Robotics' successful clinical trials in multiple specialties – including urology, general surgery, gynecology and thoracic surgeries – have built a solid foundation for international expansion.

In September 2024, Cornerstone Robotics achieved a significant milestone when it obtained the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval in China for“Sentire”, its pioneering Endoscopic Surgical System.

Additionally in 2024, Cornerstone Robotics established a site in the UK. This collaboration aims to foster cutting-edge innovation, support advanced research, and enhance the Company's ability to serve patients in Europe and across global markets.

Professor Samuel Au, founder and CEO of Cornerstone Robotics, says:“Cornerstone Robotics experienced several pivotal milestones over the past year. We are deeply grateful to our shareholders for their trust and support.

“This milestone is not only a recognition of our team's efforts in translating surgical robotics innovations into practical applications but also a testament to our commitment to long-term, high-quality development. 'Building the cornerstone of surgical robotics industry' has been our aspiration since we began in 2019.

“After five years of efforts, we have achieved independent R&D and manufacturing, also received recognition from the NMPA in 2024.

“Moving forward, our team will continue to innovate, expand global markets, advance international certifications, and collaborate with more partners to create value for the intelligent healthcare industry and contribute to a better future for humanity.”

In a joint statement, Clara Ho and Gordon Shaw, partners in the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team, say:“Globally, there is an urgent need to make high-quality robot-assisted surgical care accessible to patients, yet few companies have the capability to deliver the level of safety, precision, and rigor required for these critical procedures.

“Cornerstone Robotics stands out as a leader in this space, combining cutting-edge medical robotics with a focus on expanding access to care.

“EQT is proud to support Cornerstone Robotics by leveraging our deep expertise in healthcare, technology, and life sciences to help advance their mission of providing innovative and cost-effective surgical solutions to patients worldwide.”

William Hu, managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners, says:“The development and clinical application of surgical robots continue to drive improved treatment outcomes.

“Since Qiming Venture Partners' investment in Cornerstone Robotics, we have observed steady enhancements in the company's product performance and the continuous growth of its team.

“We believe Cornerstone Robotics is well-positioned to deliver increasingly competitive products and greater clinical value to customers worldwide. We are delighted to continue our investment and support as we work together toward new milestones.”

Jefrey Joe, general partner Alpha JWC Ventures, says:“Alpha JWC Ventures is excited to partner with Cornerstone Robotics in their journey to expand into Southeast Asia.

“We believe their innovative approach to surgical robotics aligns with the growing needs and opportunities in the healthcare sector. We are committed to supporting their growth and success to bring the highest standards of healthcare in the region.”

The financial advisor to the Cornerstone Robotics is UBS.