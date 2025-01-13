Currencynewsbreaks Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Surpasses S&P 500 With Impressive Annual Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In 2024,

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)

saw its shares rise by

39% , marking a significant achievement for the company. This growth allowed PayPal to outperform the S&P 500, which had a return of

23.3%

during the same period. This is the first time in three years that PayPal has surpassed the in annual returns.

Despite this impressive annual performance, PayPal's current stock price is $83.01, reflecting a slight decrease of $0.35, or approximately

-0.42% . The stock has traded between $81.79 and $83.43 today, indicating some volatility. Over the past year, PayPal's stock has reached a high of $93.66 and a low of $55.77, showing a wide range of price movements.

PayPal's market capitalization is approximately

$83.22 billion , highlighting its significant presence in the financial technology sector. The company's trading volume for the day is 2,475,496 shares on the NASDAQ exchange, suggesting active investor interest. This level of trading activity can influence the stock's price movements and overall market perception.

The company's ability to outperform the S&P 500 in 2024 is noteworthy, especially considering the competitive landscape of the financial technology industry. PayPal's performance may be attributed to strategic initiatives, product innovations, or market conditions that favored its business model. Investors will likely continue to monitor PayPal's stock closely, given its recent achievements and market dynamics.

