Currencynewsbreaks Paypal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Surpasses S&P 500 With Impressive Annual Growth

In 2024,
PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL)
saw its shares rise by
39% , marking a significant achievement for the financial technology company. This growth allowed PayPal to outperform the S&P 500, which had a return of
23.3%
during the same period. This is the first time in three years that PayPal has surpassed the S&P 500 in annual returns.
Despite this impressive annual performance, PayPal's current stock price is $83.01, reflecting a slight decrease of $0.35, or approximately
-0.42% . The stock has traded between $81.79 and $83.43 today, indicating some volatility. Over the past year, PayPal's stock has reached a high of $93.66 and a low of $55.77, showing a wide range of price movements.
PayPal's market capitalization is approximately
$83.22 billion , highlighting its significant presence in the financial technology sector. The company's trading volume for the day is 2,475,496 shares on the NASDAQ exchange, suggesting active investor interest. This level of trading activity can influence the stock's price movements and overall market perception.
The company's ability to outperform the S&P 500 in 2024 is noteworthy, especially considering the competitive landscape of the financial technology industry. PayPal's performance may be attributed to strategic initiatives, product innovations, or market conditions that favored its business model. Investors will likely continue to monitor PayPal's stock closely, given its recent achievements and market dynamics.
About PayPal Holdings Inc.
PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling and shopping simple, personalized and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.
