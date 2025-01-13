Tenders Invited For Seven Solar Power Projects Of 72 MW: Himachal CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 13 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said the is aiming to harness green on a large scale. He said tenders have been invited for setting up seven solar power projects of 72 MW, which are being evaluated.

The work would be allotted to the companies this month. Besides, survey and investigation of eight projects of 325 MW is going on.

He said in a statement that for the first time the government is moving towards developing 200 panchayats as 'Green Panchayats' in which 200 KV ground mounted solar would be installed and the income from them would be spent on the development works of the panchayat.

The Chief Minister said in the solar energy sector the 32 MW Pekhubela Solar Power Project in Una district was dedicated to the public on April 15, 2024, and in the six and a half months from April last year, 34.19 million units of electricity have been generated through this project, with an income of Rs 10.16 crore.

He said apart from this a 5 MW solar power project at Bhanjal in Una district has been started on November 30, 2024, while the construction work of 10 MW Aghlaur Solar Power Project is also expected to be completed this month.

Sukhu said the government is taking steps towards making Himachal Pradesh the country's first 'Green Energy' by 2026 so that there is no damage to the environment.

He said while harnessing green energy will help in environmental conservation, carbon emissions will also be reduced.

He said green energy sources are renewable and do not get exhausted, which ensures availability of energy to future generations and plays an important role in reducing the ill-effects of climate change.

He said apart from this, a draft detailed project report of two tonnes per day capacity plant of compressed bio-gas has been prepared.

Also, grid connected rooftop solar plants and water heating systems will be installed in the state's Bal and Balika Ashrams, Vridha Ashrams and Rajiv Gandhi Model Day-Boarding schools.