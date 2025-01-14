Parineeti Chopra Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Shoot Diaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Parineeti Chopra is busy filming her forthcoming project with Netflix. Piquing the interest of netizens, the has been regularly sharing sneak peeks from her shoot diaries on her Instagram stories.

Continuing the trend, Parineeti Chopra recently posted a fresh set of insights into her schedule. She shared a BTS still from the set with the caption "The night shoot hustle continues". The 'Kesari' star further dropped pics of an autorickshaw, along with the night sky. Parineeti Chopra's Instagram stories also included a still from her vanity saying, "Van Ke Andar Se Hi". Meanwhile, her last post was with a hot water bag as she wrote, "Never without my" in the caption.

Prior to this, Parineeti Chopra shared a photograph from the shoot at the Bandra Worli Sea Link in the post captioned, "Second schedule starts. Cute location today".

Going by the sources, the 'Daawat-e-Ishq' actress is shooting for the second schedule of the untitled drama at the moment. Any further details regarding the project's cast and crew have been kept away from the limelight for now.

Apart from her Netflix drama, Parineeti Chopra will also be a part of Anurag Singh's much-anticipated thriller“Sanki". The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time in the highly-anticipated flick. The film will share the tale of a police officer who goes into retirement after an accident during a case investigation. After years have passed, he is forced to relive the trauma as he narrates the story to his friend's son.

Furthermore, Parineeti Chopra also has Karan Sharma's "Shiddat 2" in her kitty. Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan will also be seen playing key roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama "Chamkila". The movie featured Diljit Dosanjh in the tutorial role.