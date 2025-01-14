Maha Kumbh: Flower Petals Showered On Devotees During Amrit Snan

(MENAFN- IANS) Maha Kumbhnagar, Jan 14 (IANS) While lakhs and crores of devotees took 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the second day of Maha Kumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh organised a grand flower shower for pilgrims, saints and Akharas visiting the holy town.

Helicopters, deployed by the Yogi government, showered flower petals on the devotees at the ghats and Akharas while they took a holy dip in the river Ganga.

The flower petals draped the gathering of devotees in rose petals, thereby leading to a breathtaking and magnificent spectacle.

The sight of rose petals raining down at the ghats overwhelmed the devotees, who responded with heartfelt chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Horticulture Department, on the directives of the Yogi Adityanath government, had been meticulously preparing for the flower showers at the Maha Kumbh Mela for weeks. Special arrangements were made to procure and store rose petals to ensure an uninterrupted shower during the bathing festival.

Preparations are well in place for similar flower showers on all the major 'Amrit Snan Parvs' of the Maha Kumbh, with plans to use around 20 quintals of rose petals for each occasion.

On Monday, during the first bathing festival, Paush Purnima Snan, rose petals were showered on the devotees, while on the second day, Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, the divine flower shower continued, leaving devotees overwhelmed with devotion and spiritual fervour.

The Horticulture Department ensured sufficient stock for the first two days, arranging over 40 quintals of rose petals to maintain the grandeur of the flower showers.

This thoughtful initiative by the Yogi government has left a lasting impression on the devotees, enhancing their spiritual experience at the Maha Kumbh, the biggest gathering of Sanatan Dharma followers.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will see crores of devotees descending the holy town of Prayagraj over the next two months to take a dip of faith and to 'wash away their sins'.