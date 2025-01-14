Sonu Sood Travels In Mumbai Metro, Interacts With Fans

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Sonu Sood, whose directorial debut 'Fateh' is getting a lot of positive response, recently travelled in Mumbai metro.

On Tuesday, the took to his Instagram, and shared a in which he could be seen boarding a metro on line 1 of the Mumbai metro network. The video shows him surrounded by fans clicking selfies with him. The actor also showed the OOH advertising spots in the metro.

Line 1 is the oldest line of the Mumbai metro network, and was started in 2014. It connects west Mumbai to east Mumbai, and runs between Ghatkopar and Versova.

Meanwhile, 'Fateh' is set against the backdrop of cybercrime, and features Sonu as an ex-special ops officer with a lethal skill set, a dark past, and a mission to dismantle a sprawling network of digital terror.

The trailer of the film was released recently, and shows Sonu's character all set to debug the corrupt and execute a system wipe of the criminals threatening innocent lives.

Talking about the film, Sonu Sood had said,“The city of joy Kolkata has always been incredibly warm to me, and its warmth has only grown since my wife is also from here. I shot a film in Howrah bridge , and today, returning to the same spot in Kolkata to promote my movie was truly nostalgic and special. Visiting the coffee shop and the temple made it even more meaningful”.

He further mentioned,“'Fateh' is a film that's very close to my heart, and the chance to share it with this wonderful city feels like a full-circle moment. The essence of Kolkata felt incredibly special, and I hope the city extends the same love and support to Fateh as it has given me and my previous works”.

Produced by Sonali Sood of Shakti Sagar Productions, and Umesh KR Bansal of Zee Studios and co-produced by Ajay Dhama, 'Fateh' is playing in cinemas.