Mismatch Marriage Collapses Without Triple Talaq: Acharya Pramod Krishnam On INDIA Bloc Differences

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Former leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam has called the opposition INDIA bloc a“thug-bandhan (alliance of deceit)" and said it was a mismatch marriage that has now broken apart.

Speaking on the dynamics emerging in Delhi ahead of the Assembly polls, Acharya Pramod remarked,“INDIA bloc was never meant to last. It wasn't a coalition but a thug-bandhan. A mismatched marriage that has now ended without a triple talaq. Now, it is up to the people of Delhi to decide.”

He further alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi harbours animosity towards AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, which contributed to the fracture within the opposition bloc.

“Rahul Gandhi wants the BJP government in Delhi because he hates Arvind Kejriwal. Rahul Gandhi despises two people, Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal. His intention is to politically eliminate Kejriwal,” Acharya Pramod stated.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Acharya Pramod defended the Prime Minister, praising his relentless dedication to the nation.

He said,“Everyone targets Modi ji, but he continues to work tirelessly for this country. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from east to west, every corner of the nation resonates with the name PM Modi. Even the very soil of this land is echoing 'Modi, Modi'.”

The comments come amid escalating tensions between opposition leaders, further deepening the cracks within the INDIA bloc ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi questioned the AAP government in Delhi over rising pollution, corruption and inflation.

"Arvind Kejriwal had talked of removing corruption. Has he removed corruption? Just like PM Modi's propaganda of making false promises, he is following the same strategy... Pollution, corruption and inflation are on the rise in Delhi," he said in a post on X.

Kejriwal's reaction came soon after Rahul Gandhi targeted him.

"Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements, his fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country," said Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X.