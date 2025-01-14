Teenage Boy Charged Over Supermarket Stabbing In Northeast Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 14 (IANS) A teenage boy has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a supermarket worker in Australia's state of Queensland.
The Queensland Police Service (QPS) said on Tuesday that the 13-year-old boy allegedly approached a staff member at a supermarket in the city of Ipswich, about 30 km southwest of Brisbane, shortly after 5:20 pm local time on Monday and stabbed her with a knife.
The victim, a 63-year-old woman, received medical treatment at the scene from police officers before being transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The QPS said that the boy fled the scene but was detained by members of the public nearby a short time later.
He was taken into custody and has been charged with attempted murder.
On January 11, one man died and two more were hospitalized after a knife fight at a park in Melbourne's southwest in Australia.
Police in the state of Victoria said on Saturday that officers were called to reports of a group of youths fighting in a park in the suburb of Wyndham Vale - about 30 kilometres southwest of central Melbourne at 11:30 pm local time on Friday.
Officers arrived at the scene and found one man with a stab wound. He received medical treatment but died at the scene,
Two other males were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.
Victoria Police said that officers arrested four males nearby who were assisting with inquiries.
A crime scene was established at the park and detectives from the homicide squad have commenced an investigation.
Australia has witnessed a series of violent incidents over the past few days.
On January 10, two men, including a police officer, were shot during an altercation in Brisbane.
Police in the state of Queensland said that officers were called to a disturbance at a property in the southern Brisbane suburb of Annerley at 9:13 a.m. local time.
"Upon arrival, a physical altercation has occurred between a male constable and a man. As a result of the altercation, both the officer and the man sustained gunshot wounds each," the Queensland Police Service said in a statement.
Both men were transported to the hospital.
The Queensland Ambulance Service said that one man sustained life-threatening injuries while the other had a potentially life-threatening leg injury.
