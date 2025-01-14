US President Biden Thanks Amir, Praises Qatar's Role In Gaza Mediation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: US President Joe Biden thanked the Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his leadership and praised Qatar's mediation efforts.

Biden spoke with HH the Amir on Monday, January 13, 2025, during which the leaders discussed the negotiations in Doha for a ceasefire and hostage release deal based on the May 27, 2024, arrangement described by the President last year and endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council.

President Biden then went on to thank the Amir, further commending Prime HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for his contribution to the mediation process.

During the call, both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a deal to be implemented to return the hostages to their families and bring immediate relief to the people of Gaza through a surge in humanitarian aid enabled by the ceasefire and called for in the deal. They agreed to remain in close coordination directly and through their teams at this critical point in the negotiations.