عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Ships Remain Detained In Eritrea As Investigation Continues

Azerbaijani Ships Remain Detained In Eritrea As Investigation Continues


1/14/2025 5:08:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The release of three Azerbaijani ships detained in Eritrean waters on November 7, 2024, remains pending due to ongoing investigations by the Eritrean authorities, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from "Caspian Marine Services B.V.," the documentation process for releasing the vessels has yet to be completed. "The reason why the ships have not yet been released is related to the Eritrean state. An investigation is currently underway in Eritrea in this regard. This will require some time," the company said.

The company assured that regular contact is being maintained with the crew members aboard the ships. "The condition of each of them is good. The crew members are provided with food, and they are in contact with their family members," the statement added.

The incident occurred on November 7 when the ships“CMS Pahlevan,”“CMS Yigit,” and“CMS-3,” sailing under the Azerbaijani flag and operated by the Azerbaijani branch of "Caspian Marine Services B.V.," made an unauthorized entry into Eritrean territorial waters. The vessels were en route from the Suez Canal to Abu Dhabi, UAE, when severe weather conditions forced them to deviate.

Despite prior contact with Eritrean port authorities, the ships were deemed to have entered the country's 12-mile territorial waters without authorization and were subsequently detained by local authorities.

A total of 24 crew members are on board the detained ships, including 18 Azerbaijani nationals and six foreign citizens.

Efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue and secure the release of the ships and their crew.

MENAFN14012025000195011045ID1109087868


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search