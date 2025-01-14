Azerbaijani Ships Remain Detained In Eritrea As Investigation Continues
Date
1/14/2025 5:08:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The release of three Azerbaijani ships detained in Eritrean
waters on November 7, 2024, remains pending due to ongoing
investigations by the Eritrean authorities,
Azernews reports.
According to a statement from "Caspian Marine Services B.V.,"
the documentation process for releasing the vessels has yet to be
completed. "The reason why the ships have not yet been released is
related to the Eritrean state. An investigation is currently
underway in Eritrea in this regard. This will require some time,"
the company said.
The company assured that regular contact is being maintained
with the crew members aboard the ships. "The condition of each of
them is good. The crew members are provided with food, and they are
in contact with their family members," the statement added.
The incident occurred on November 7 when the ships“CMS
Pahlevan,”“CMS Yigit,” and“CMS-3,” sailing under the Azerbaijani
flag and operated by the Azerbaijani branch of "Caspian Marine
Services B.V.," made an unauthorized entry into Eritrean
territorial waters. The vessels were en route from the Suez Canal
to Abu Dhabi, UAE, when severe weather conditions forced them to
deviate.
Despite prior contact with Eritrean port authorities, the ships
were deemed to have entered the country's 12-mile territorial
waters without authorization and were subsequently detained by
local authorities.
A total of 24 crew members are on board the detained ships,
including 18 Azerbaijani nationals and six foreign citizens.
Efforts are ongoing to resolve the issue and secure the release
of the ships and their crew.
