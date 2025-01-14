National Turmeric Board Launched In Telangana's Nizamabad (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 14 (IANS) Meeting a long-pending demand of turmeric farmers of Telangana, especially Nizamabad, the Centre on Tuesday launched the National Turmeric Board, which will focus on the overall development and growth of the turmeric sector in the country.

Union of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated the Board through a from New Delhi. The programme was also attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Goyal announced Palle Ganga Reddy as its first chairperson of National Turmeric Board, whose headquarters has been set up at Nizamabad.

Representatives from various ministries and farm exporters and producers' bodies will also be a part of the National Turmeric Board.

Stating that turmeric is also known as 'Golden Spice', the Union Minister said the newly formed Board would pay special attention to the welfare of the turmeric farmers spread across 20 states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and others.

He said that there is immense potential in increasing turmeric production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and formation of the Turmeric Board will boost income of turmeric producers in the country.

Piyush Goyal noted that the new Board will promote research and development of new turmeric products, and would look into the value addition of turmeric related products for marketing abroad.

The Board will also look into creating awareness on the essential and medical properties of turmeric, ways to increase its yield and boost logistics and supply chain to foster trade into newer markets, he said.

He also highlighted that the Board will also ensure quality and safety standards of turmeric production and exports. Last year, 2023-24, an area of 3.05 lakh hectare was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 10.74 lakh tonnes. India accounts for over 70 per cent of global turmeric production, he informed.

He also shared that there are 30 varieties of turmeric produced in India.

In addition to the Chairperson of the Board, representatives of Ministry of AYUSH, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Department of Commerce have also been nominated.

Representatives from the top two turmeric growing states of Maharashtra and Telangana and from the state of Meghalaya, which is famous for its Lakadong Turmeric, will also be part of the Board. States will be represented on the Board by rotation.

The National Turmeric Board will provide leadership, augment efforts and facilitate coordination with other Government Departments/Agencies in matters pertaining to the turmeric sector and facilitate its growth and development in the country.

It will help bring focus to efforts of tapping the vast potential that exists for increasing trade of turmeric and its products, especially in view of the health and wellness benefits of turmeric. India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. India has more than 62 per cent share of world trade.

During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at 226.5 million dollar were exported. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced before Telangana Assembly elections in 2023 that the National Turmeric Board will be set up in Telangana. He had said that National Turmeric Board will help farmers in the entire supply chain from value addition to infrastructure.

During 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate in Nizamabad constituency D. Arvind had promised to get the Turmeric Board within 5 days of winning the elections. Arvind, who had defeated BRS leader and then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha in Nizamabad, had made the promise in writing and even signed it with a non-judicial (bond) stamp.

The BRS stepped up attack on BJP after the Centre categorically told the Parliament in March 2023 that there is no proposal to establish a Turmeric Board or any other spice-specific Board in the country.