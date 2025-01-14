Kenya, UAE Set To Ink Landmark Trade And Investment Pact

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi with Kenya's Ambassador to the UAE Kenneth Milimo Nganga

ABU DHABI (UAE), Jan 14 (NNN-KBC) - Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to sign the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

In a statement on X Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who is leading the Kenyan delegation in Abu Dhabi said the agreement aims to foster mutually beneficial partnerships, including the gradual removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers on most traded goods.

“Through the gradual removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers on most traded goods, it paves the way for a robust free trade area between the two countries,” said Mudavadi.

The UAE is Kenya's sixth-largest export destination and a key market for tea, meat products, fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The agreement is expected to further simplify export procedures, enhance market access for trade in services, and stimulate increased investments from the UAE across several sectors.

As part of the governments vision to amplify Kenya's global influence, this milestone agreement will unlock new trade and investment opportunities and create pathways for foreign jobs for Kenyans.

This milestone comes at a time when Kenya's diaspora remittances have become the leading source of revenue for the country, surpassing traditional exports such as tea, coffee, flowers, and tourism.

CEPA seeks to bolster these vital contributions by enhancing economic collaboration and fostering innovation between the two nations.

The delegation was welcomed by Kenya's Ambassador to the UAE, Kenneth Milimo Nganga.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto departed the country Monday evening to attend the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) Summit in the UAE, a high-level forum that convenes world leaders to advance the global sustainability agenda.

The President is scheduled to speak during the opening session of the summit, whose theme is

“Exploring the Global Energy Transition.”

He will highlight Kenya's leadership in renewable energy, particularly geothermal power, and identify opportunities for global partnerships to address energy challenges and foster green growth.

President Ruto will also hold high-level bilateral discussions with key global leaders, including Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. - NNN-KBC