Safadi Calls For Intensified Efforts To Create Conditions For Safe, Voluntary Return Of Syrian Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday joined top diplomats for high-level discussions on the future of Syria in the Saudi capital.

The talks, which built on the Aqaba meetings held in Jordan in December, brought together Arab and international foreign ministers, as well as UN and European officials, to coordinate efforts to rebuild and stabilize Syria.

Safadi stressed the urgent need for a Syrian-led process to rebuild Syria.

During two sessions, he emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's unity, and territorial integrity, while combating terrorism.

He called for increased humanitarian assistance and concerted efforts to create conditions for the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

"Jordan stands with the Syrian people in their quest to rebuild their nation as a free, stable and sovereign state," Safadi said. "We stand ready to provide all possible assistance at this critical stage to restore Syria's security, and stability."

Safadi stressed the need to combat terrorism and extremism to prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups and to ensure that Syrian territory does not threaten any country or become a sanctuary for terrorists.

The first session was attended by senior diplomats from the region, including UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Syrian Foreign Minister AsaadShibani, and Bahraini Foreign Minister AbdullatifZayani. Other participants included the foreign ministers of Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon, and Eygptas well as Arab League Secretary General Ahmed AboulGheit and GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Budaiwi.

The second session expanded the table to include the foreign ministers of Turkey, the UK, Germany, and Italy, as well as senior officials from Spain, the US, France, the European Union, and the United Nations.

The meetings concluded with a joint statement reaffirming support for the reconstruction of Syria as a unified, independent state. Participants emphasized the need for a political transition that is inclusive of all Syrian communities, guarantees their rights, and represents the will of the Syrian people.

The statement stressed the importance of addressing security concerns, including terrorism, and condemned Israeli incursions into the Syrian demilitarized zone and nearby areas such as Mount Hermon and Quneitra. It called for respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the sidelines, Safadi held separate meetings with several counterparts, including Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Bahrain's Foreign Minister, and Egypt's Foreign Minister, as well as Syrian foreign minister. Also participating in the discussions were British Foreign Secretary, German Foreign Minister, and senior officials from France and the United States.

The talks focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and coordination , and addressing pressing regional developments.