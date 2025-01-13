Proper Good, Inc. Successfully Secures New Funding To Fuel Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available in thousands of Walmart locations for under $5 each, Proper Good meals are designed to make healthy and convenient eating accessible to all. The funding round was primarily backed by internal investors and board members, with a strategic focus on driving retail growth and introducing Proper Good to new households in 2025.

"We're absolutely thrilled to have the incredible backing of our investors as we deepen our retail partnerships," said Christopher Jane, Co-Founder & CEO of Proper Good. "This support empowers us to bring an even wider variety of delicious, easy meals to Walmart shelves in 2025-making mealtime a breeze for everyone!"

These funds will be strategically deployed to accelerate product development, expand operations, and enhance customer offerings, ensuring Proper Good continues to innovate and lead in the ready-to-eat food space

With a proven track record, innovative solutions, and visionary leadership, Proper Good has garnered significant interest from the investment community. The company remains dedicated to making wholesome, affordable, and convenient meals a staple for households across the nation.

