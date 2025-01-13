Defend Your Home From Harsh Winter Conditions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

They've seen it all through 50 years of serving more than 150,000 happy customers – from basement flooding to damaged concrete – and know how to prevent these issues before they start. Recognized with the International Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau Midwest Plains, they set the standard for excellence in their field as a trusted leader in home protection.

"Winter can really take a toll on your home, but a few proactive steps now can save you headaches later," CEO Dan Thrasher said. "At Thrasher Foundation Repair, we help protect what matters most – your home and peace of mind. We're happy to share our pro tips to help you keep your home safe, dry and ready for whatever winter throws your way."

It all begins with homeowners taking proactive steps to recognize small problems before they spiral out of control. Use this checklist from Thrasher's experts to prepare your home for a warm, secure and stress-free winter season.

Clean and Maintain Gutters and Downspouts

When debris like leaves clog gutters, it causes water to overflow and freeze, leading to ice dams and roof leaks. These blockages can cause water to damage your roof, siding and foundation, meaning it's critical to remove debris. Run water through gutters and check for proper water flow – if you notice pooling or slow drainage, there may be a blockage that needs attention. Make sure downspouts direct water away from the foundation and walkways by extending them at least 10 feet away from the home. Also be sure to inspect and tighten any loose gutter brackets and fasteners so they can withstand the weight of snow and ice.

Insulate Rim Joists

Rim joist insulation plays a big role in your home's energy efficiency. If your insulation is more than 10 years old, consider upgrading to a more efficient material to reduce heat loss.

Protect the Basement and Foundation

Now is a good time to inspect your foundation for any cracks or damage. Bringing in the experts to address problem areas can help avoid larger issues when spring storms arrive. A working sump pump is critical for preventing basement flooding caused by snowmelt or winter storms, so it's important to test it to ensure proper functionality. It's also important to inspect discharge lines for potential freezing issues to avoid water backup into the basement. Consider grading soil to ensure the ground slopes away from your home, preventing water from seeping through.

Seal and Protect Concrete

Carefully inspect walkways, driveways and patios for cracking. During winter, water can seep into cracks, freeze then expand, causing long-term damage. Seal them with a penetrating sealant (rather than a topical one) for long-lasting protection from moisture, salt and other winter elements.

Optimize Humidity

Turn on your furnace's humidifier to maintain proper indoor humidity levels and adjust your dehumidifier settings to match winter's low humidity. This helps keep your home comfortable while preventing moisture-related issues.

Clear Debris Around the House

Along with cleaning gutters and downspouts, it's important to clear window wells and clean up around the foundation, too. Debris in window wells can block drainage, causing water from snowmelt to pool near the foundation then seep into the basement.

Manage Snow and Ice

Leaving snow and ice on concrete surfaces can erode and weaken the material over time. Regularly shoveling snow from driveways, sidewalks and patios helps prevent ice buildup and protects the concrete from long-term damage.

Find more winter home maintenance tips and contact the pros for assistance by visiting GoThrasher .

