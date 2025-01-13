Pwnage Unveils The Trinity CF: Redefining Lightweight Performance In Gaming

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Trinity CF features a symmetrical shape that accommodates all grip styles and hand sizes, ensuring ergonomic comfort and precision for every gamer. Weighing just 37-39 grams, it stands as one of the lightest gaming mice available, providing swift and effortless movement during intense gaming sessions.

Key Features:



Carbon Fiber Composite Construction: Crafted with advanced carbon fiber composite, the Trinity CF offers exceptional strength and durability while maintaining an ultra-lightweight profile.

Symmetrical Design: Its versatile shape caters to various grip styles and hand sizes, ensuring comfort and precision for all users.

Ultra-Lightweight (37-39g): One of the lightest gaming mice on the market, designed for swift and effortless movement.

XERO Sensor: Developed in collaboration with PixArt, this custom optical sensor delivers over 99.8% tracking accuracy and up to 36,000 DPI, ensuring precise and responsive cursor movements.

8kHz Polling Rate: Equipped with dual high-speed chips, the Trinity CF supports 8kHz polling rate in both wired and wireless modes, offering unmatched responsiveness without the need for additional add-ons.

Web-Based Customization Software: Customize DPI settings, macros, profiles, and more through a user-friendly web app, eliminating the need for additional software downloads. Settings are stored in the mouse's onboard memory for convenience. Ultra-Low Click Latency (<0.4ms): Experience near-instantaneous response times with click latency under 0.4 milliseconds, ensuring every action is registered immediately.

A Statement from Pwnage

"At Pwnage, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming excellence, and the Trinity CF

is a testament to our commitment to luxury and precision. This

gaming mouse is not just a tool, but a masterpiece crafted for the discerning gamer who values both performance and elegance. With its advanced construction and latest premium components , the Trinity CF

offers an unmatched gaming experience. We are proud to introduce a product that embodies sophistication and exclusivity, setting a new standard in the world of gaming peripherals."

Availability

The

Trinity CF Gaming Mouse

is now available for purchase on the Pwnage website . Gamers can choose from a range of colorways and accessories to match their unique style.

About Pwnage

At Pwnage, we believe true gaming mastery is a journey of self-discovery. Our mission is to create gaming peripherals that are not just tools, but catalysts for this journey-enhancing performance, igniting passion, and inspiring continuous improvement.



Join our community of enlightened gamers, share your experiences, and push the boundaries of what's possible in gaming.

