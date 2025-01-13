Thrive Expands Partnership With WAVE Electronics With Its Acquisition Of KOA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mike Lowther, WAVE VP of PurchasingMARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inventory optimization Thrive Technologies is proud to expand its work with WAVE , the No. 1 independent custom integrator and security distributor in the industry, with WAVE's recent acquisition of KOA Electronics Distribution, LLC.“I'm very excited to have our teams partner together to expand our overall U.S. footprint to 16 locations. This expansion marks a significant chapter in our 21-year history and will definitely open up opportunities for both companies,” said WAVE CEO Mark Fukuda in a company release.Founded in 2002, WAVE Electronics is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is the largest custom integrator distributor in the nation. WAVE Electronics services local and national dealers that span multiple channels of business that include residential/commercial A/V, and security. WAVE Electronics is recognized as the "one-stop" solution with more than 8,000 stock items from 86 premium manufacturersWAVE, which has worked with Thrive Technologies since 2022, using Thrive's suite of AI products to optimize the inventory settings in Epicor Eclipse, will now implement these products with its acquisition of KOA.“WAVE is excited to partner with Thrive as we integrate with and look to advance KOA,” said Mike Lowther, VP of Purchasing at WAVE.“WAVE will be leveraging the new Thrive AI products - Thermostock® and Tiltmeter® - to expedite the integration of KOA and rapidly increase the performance of KOA's inventory.”With Thermostock and Tiltmeter, WAVE is alerted to trends in customer demand early, allowing it to recalibrate its mins on its electronic products with short lifecycles. As another example of Thrive's functionality, WAVE receives automatic alerts for items that underperform or exceed a certain threshold in days - 45 or 60 - depending on the location and capacity restraints. This allows WAVE - and KOA soon - to ensure fast turns on their products while not overbuying on slow moving new products.About WAVE Electronics LLCFounded in 2002, WAVE Electronics is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and is the largest independent CI (Custom Integrator) distributor in the nation. WAVE Electronics services local and national dealers that span across multiple channels of business that include residential/commercial A/V, and security. WAVE Electronics is recognized as the "one-stop" solution with over 8,000 stock items from 86 premium manufacturers. WAVE Electronics locations incorporate training facilities and lavishly merchandised showrooms for dealers to use as their own. WAVE Electronics also goes the extra mile by offering a broad variety of services to their custom integrators, which includes delivery, financial support, sales and product training, marketing services, 24/7 dealer online shopping, and much more. Simply stated, WAVE Electronics is the No. 1 independent electronics distributor in the industry.About Thrive TechnologiesThrive Technologies is committed to solving supply chain planning issues for inventory-intensive companies without requiring expensive risky software implementations. Thrive has developed patent-pending technologies that leverage AI to analyze billions of rows of inventory data to prevent up to 90 percent of the accumulation of dead stock, increase parts fill rates by 8 percent, and reduce lost sales by at least 50 percent. Thrive's inventory solutions are live within days, integrate closely with clients' ERP systems, and provide unprecedented agility in managing unpredictability and change in demand and supply chains.For more information, please visit Thrive Technologies at or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, or X.

