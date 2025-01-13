Old World Christmas® Announces New Partnerships For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Expanding our licensed product lines allows us to put even more memories on the tree for our consumers," said Neal Applefeld, President & CEO, Old World Christmas. "This year's licenses are all about nostalgia, from classic children's to favorite bands to foods of your childhood, it will definitely give everyone a warm feeling."

Mondelēz, the company behind everyone's favorite snacks and cookies, will include a line of 6 ornaments featuring Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, Sour Patch Kids, and Swedish Fish.

The Lumistella Company's premier brand, The Elf on the Shelf®, will be a permanent fixture on the tree with 2 new ornaments.

We'll be rocking around the Christmas tree this year with 3 new musical licenses: Pink Floyd, The Beach Boys, and The Who.

Classic children's book series from Penguin Young Readers, including Llama, Llama by Anna Dewdney, The Little Engine that Could by Watty Piper, and Corduroy by Don Freeman will bring a sense of nostalgia to the tree this year.

Additionally, the classic fill in the blank word game,

Mad Libs(R), will create new memories and new stories.

Nostalgic brands from Random House Children's Books, including Richard Scarry's Busy World, will come to life featuring everyone's favorite characters such as Lowly Worm, Huckle Cat, and Bananas Gorilla.



Big League Chew® is the classic bubble gum loved by everyone from little leaguers to major league players.

Relive those sporting years on the tree this year.

Once released, all newly licensed ornaments will be available at or in retail stores across the US. Stay up to date on all Old World Christmas news by following us on Instagram

and Facebook .

About Old World Christmas

Founded in 1979, Old World Christmas offers the most extensive and best-loved collection with over 1,700 proprietary designs in styles ranging from traditional to whimsical. The vast selection of heirloom quality and affordable ornaments offers many choices to fit an array of personality or style. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Julie Stern/Brilliant PR & Marketing/[email protected]

SOURCE Old World Christmas